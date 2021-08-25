Friday, the Crabtree Senior Night potluck, at the Foursquare Church, has been cancelled.
Friday overnight, the waning gibbous moon pairs with Uranus. After the moon gets above tree line, look for a faint blue green dot, sitting several finger widths to the upper left.
Saturday, the Taco Salad Supper & ACCDA Annual Meeting has been postponed. Rescheduling is uncertain but hopes to be soon.
Monday, the moon does a second third quarter this month, officially at 2:13 a.m.
Next Thursday, the Volunteer Fire Department meets at 7 p.m. Call Tammy for details at 253-5071.
Saturday, September 11, RallyX Auto Racing returns to Crabtree for Round 5, to begin the the second half of this year’s season. Other dates include October 2 and 30, and November 20. It’s the cheapest and safest way to get a taste of auto racing. Details are available on their Facebook page or search arscca.org.
Recent rains have helped many a garden, with bumper crops of tomatoes, beans and peppers being reported. Only one report of Japanese beetles, so their brief annual appearance above ground maybe just about over this year.
The web spinners have come out in force. I’ll get a couple of dozen webs in my face on the morning walk and by evening the same path will have the dozens of webs rebuilt. I’ve gone to carrying a staff.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
