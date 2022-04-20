Thursday, the VBC Quorum Court meets at 6 p.m.
Friday is Earth Day. It started in 1970 in the U.S. and is now celebrated planet wide. With about 5,000 exoplanets discovered so far circling other stars, and none blessed with conditions like here, it makes sense to take care of what we’re got. It’s rare.
Friday and Saturday, midnight to dawn both days, the Lyrid meteor shower peaks at 18 per hour, with occasional fireballs. Best results will be before the moon rises around 2 a.m.
Also Friday and Saturday, but during daylight, a big road cleanup will be held along Hwy. 16 and secondary roads. Bags will be available at the Alread EH building and should be left along Hwy. 16 for Highway Department pick up Monday. For details call Susan Heaney, 501-745-5430.
Crabtree’s Louis Jackson, owner of the only cottonpicker turned sugarcane picker and processor in the county, says he is about ready to give up his dream of becoming a big producer of sorghum molasses. He is up against an electrical problem he can’t figure out. If you know electricity, and want to help keep the dream alive, give him a call.
Signs of spring’s advance increase. Leafout has started near everywhere and the longview in the forest is rapidly disappearing. The dogwood are blooming. And I had the first extended and incessant call of the whippoorwill this season, outside my bedroom window last Sunday night.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
