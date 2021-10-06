Thursday, the Volunteer Fire Department meets at 7 p.m. For more info call 253-5071.
Friday, the Draconids meteor shower peaks during daylight, so best viewing will be before dawn and after dusk. It’s usually not very active but in 2011 a peak of 600 per hour was recorded. Look to the north.
Saturday is Recycling Day, 8 – 10 a.m., at the Alread Cafeteria. Also there, ACCDA meets at 9 a.m., followed by the Inter-organizational meeting at 10 a.m. Attendees are asked to bring a chair and wear a mask.
Saturday, 4 – 8 p.m., the Hobo Dinner and Chili Cook-off will be held at the Zion Hill Church in Jerusalem. Bringing musical instruments is encouraged.
Saturday, Venus pairs with a thin crescent moon as dusk fades.
Sunday night, the Southern Taurid meteor shower may peak with five per hour. This shower is caused by a very wide band of debris which has caused some debate about when the peak will actually occur.
Next Thursday, EHC meets at the FUN Park, at 1:30 p.m. Bring a chair and wear a mask.
October 30, RallyX Auto Racing returns to Crabtree for round 6 of the season. Interested persons can go to their Facebook page or search: arscca.org. It’s a good way to test the water without losing a leg.
Crabtree’s Louis Jackson will try once again to get his cottonpicker turned sugarcane picker and processor to work. He made a smaller planting this year with hybrid seed that grows thick stalks. The stalks jammed up his equipment last year, but he hopes he has solved the problem with changes to the rollers in the sweet juice processor. Now it just a matter of waiting to see if the crop will mature before the first freeze, which causes the sweet to drain from the cane.
Muscadines are ripe and dropping.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
