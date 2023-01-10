Crabtree news

Thursday, 1:30 p.m., EHC holds its monthly meeting. For additional info call 501-745-5278.
Saturday, 8-10 a.m., is Recycling Day at the Alread Cafeteria. The same day and place, at 9 a.m., ACCDA meets.
Next Wednesday, the Bookmobile visit to Tilly and Zion Hill is canceled.
Archery season for deer continues through February 28. Check The Regs for details.
This month Venus is visible after dark, low in the southwest, while reddish-orange Mars rides high in the sky much of the night.
Last Friday, fiber optics arrived at my pole. It’s not connected to the cabin yet but a coil of the cable hangs on the pole about 12 feet up, ready to go during the next phase of the project.
The last winter weather event saw many of the center and sideline reflectors, on Hwy. 65, moved to the ditches. Hats are off up this way to the plow driver or drivers with the soft touch. Almost 90 percent of the center line reflectors remain intact. It’s appreciated.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
