Crabtree news

On Thursday, the VBC Quorum Court meets at 6 p.m.
Saturday, the New Moon is official at 2:53 p.m. It will be a Super New Moon, since it’s closer than usual, just 221,000 miles.
Saturday, after dusk, Venus and Saturn pair in the southwest. And by the next night they’re joined by a slim waxing crescent moon. Look low.
Next Wednesday, Jupiter pairs with the crescent moon after sunset.
Applications are available for the JD Puddy Jr. Memorial Scholarship, for some deserving graduating senior. For more see a member of the Alread EH Club, or call 501-745-5278.
Quail Hunting Season continues until February 5. Check The Regs for details.
The first green growing tips of daffodils are pushing up out of the ground here.
Jimmie Pack’s family of Bigfoots began years ago with a birthday present given to him in Pennsylvania. The cross country trip, with Mr. Bigfoot standing in his truck bed, generated lots of excitement along the way. Now in his yard in Alread, Mr. has been joined by Mrs. and a youngster Bigfoot, thanks to his wife Diane, who says the family is now big enough.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
