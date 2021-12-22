Wednesdays, 6 p.m., Prayer Night continues at the Crabtree Foursquare Church.
Predawn Friday morning is the last day of the Ursids meteor shower.
Sunday through Tuesday is the last of this year’s regular Modern Gun Hunt for deer.
Sunday, the third quarter moon is official at 8:32 p.m.
Tuesday, for one hour after sunset, look low in the southwestern sky for a conjunction of Mercury and Venus.
Next Wednesday through next Friday is the Private Land Antlerless-only Modern Gun Hunt. Always check The Regs for details.
And the last of firearms for deer this season happens January 1 & 2 during the Special Youth Modern Gun Hunt.
The incredible White Family Holiday Display, on the Crabtree corner, has expanded this year. My eye says at least dozens of new decorations. Day or night it’s quite a sight. [See page B1 -ed.]
I traveled Archey Road across Archey Fork Sunday past and marveled at the scenery. I was also impressed by many of the promised road improvements completed. Several neighbors are thrilled about the new bridge in 2022.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
