Friday, the Crabtree Senior Night Potluck, at the Foursquare Church, is cancelled.
Saturday, the first annual Mountain Monster Bash begins at 1 p.m. in Alread. Kids 12 and under are free. The $10 gate admission for others goes towards the 4th of July fireworks display. Activities include haunted hayrides, costume contest, horseshoe and cornhole tournaments, food and live music.
Tuesday, the first quarter moon pairs with Saturn all night.
Next Thursday, the Volunteer Fire Department meets. For details call Tammy Webb, 501-253-5071.
The Extension Service’s Livestock Field Day is set for November 4. Details are available at 870-793-7432.
This season’s first Special Modern Gun Youth Deer Hunt will be held November 5 and 6. Check The Regs for details.
The first freeze of the season has come and gone and most warm weather vegetables have bit the dust. Cool weather crops are still thriving thanks to rain and milder weather. For more see “12 Months of Gardening” in this issue of The Democrat.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.