Thursday, the VBC Quorum Court meets, 7 to 9 p.m.
Saturday, the First Quarter Moon is official at 5:10 a.m. At first quarter, the moon always rises around noon and sets around midnight.
Quilters gather and share their passion regularly at the EHC facility in Rupert. To join in the fun, call 745-2304.
Tuesday, at 3:17 p.m., the first human foot landed on anther world, 52 years ago. All six Apollo landing sites can be located now, including the most westerly at Oceanus Procellarum.
Neighbors reporting garden production are mostly positive, with tomatoes, squash and cucumbers producing abundantly, and peppers beginning. There was one report of Japanese Beetles. Most are using supplemental water, since rain has been spotty for near a month out this way.
Had my first copperhead encounter of the year, always exciting. Reminded me to mention that the majority of copperhead bites are on hands and forearms. Look before you reach.
The lightning bugs were glorious one night recent with hundreds lighting in every direction. They’ve been here a couple of months now but never in such huge numbers. I was awe struck. What an incredible planet we live on.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
