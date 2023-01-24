Now available are applications for the Iris DeRow Memorial Scholarship, for a deserving graduating senior. For info see a member of ACRDC, or call 501-745-5278.
On Friday, the Crabtree Senior Night Potluck, at the Foursquare Church, is cancelled.
On Saturday, the first quarter moon is official at 9:18 a.m. And pairs with Mars Monday night.
Next Wednesday and Thursday, a rare green comet passes earth. It will probably need binoculars and a dark site to see. No worries if you miss it as it will come around again in 50,000 years.
Next Thursday, the Volunteer Fire Department meets. For more call Fire Chief Tammy Webb, 501-253-5071.
The 2023 WMA turkey hunt applications are being taken until Feb. 15. For more go on line at agfc.com or call 501-382-9092.
Rabbit hunting season continues through Feb. 28. Check The Regs for details.
Daffodils are sending up green shoots throughout the county. One was spotted with a flower bud last Friday, which means the early ones could start blooming in a week or two.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Highway 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.