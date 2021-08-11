EHC exercise classes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays have been cancelled due to rising coronavirus case counts. Plans are to reevaluate by the end of September.
Thursday, before first light, the popular Perseid meteor shower peaks. If you miss it, it could be near as good the next couple of nights.
Thursday, EHC has moved its monthly meeting back to the FUN Park at 1:30 p.m. Bring a chair and wear a mask.
Saturday is Recycling Day, 8 to 10 a.m. at the Alread Cafeteria.
Same day, same place, ACCDA meets at 9 a.m., followed by the Inter-Organizational meeting at 10 a.m. CDC guidelines are being followed, bring a chair and wear a mask.
Sunday, the first quarter Moon is official at 10:19 a.m.
Next Wednesday, before first light, the K-Cygnid meteor shower peaks with 3 per hour. Look high in the northeast. A few stragglers from the Perseid shower may also be seen.
Next Wednesday, the Bookmobile visit to Tilly and Zion Hill has been cancelled.
A recent heavy rain was much needed by gardens and filled my rooftop collection system back to full capacity. Japanese beetles, squash vine bugs and cucumber beetles have been reported. Get them at first notice as their populations can skyrocket quickly. Blueberries are producing big time this year. I have harvested a gallon so far.
And finally, the baritone barred owls have been loud and frequent this week, with their “Who cooks for you? Who cooks for you-all?”
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
