Crabtree news

On Thursday, 1:30 p.m., EHC holds its monthly meeting in their Rupert facility. An informative program follows at about 2:30 p.m. The public is invited.
Friday, The Ozark Farmhouse food truck returns to the Alread school parking lot, noon to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
Saturday is Recycling Day, 8 to 10 a.m., at the Alread Cafeteria. Also, ACCDA meets there at 9 a.m., followed by the AIM meeting at 10 a.m.
Earth is now passing through the Swift-Tuttle comet’s debris field. Saturday night and Sunday the peak could reach 100 meteors an hour, with fireballs. Find clear sky, away from lights for best viewing.
School starts on Monday. Be mindful of stopped school buses and kids crossing the road.
Tuesday is the last day to apply for AGFC’s special Dove Fields Hunt. And don’t forget to buy your hunting license for the beginning of rabbit season September 1. Check The Regs for details.
Last week’s incredible heat has moderated although some forecasters say it could return before September ends.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Highway 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
