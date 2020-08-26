School has started so let’s be mindful of kids and school buses.
The Senior Night Potluck at the Crabtree Foursquare Church, Friday, has been canceled to slow the spread.
The Candidate Forum and Benefit Pie Supper, scheduled for Saturday, in Rupert, has been postponed. The Puddy Scholarship, for college bound high school seniors, could still use help. Send checks to: EH Club, 21410 Hwy 16W, Clinton, AR 72031.
All other activities at EHC, in Rupert, remain canceled.
The full moon is official next Wednesday at 12:22 a.m., and has often been call the full Corn Moon.
The special Canada goose hunting season opens next Tuesday, and dove season on Sept. 5. Check the Regs for details.
The Volunteer Fire Department’s monthly meeting, next Thursday, has been canceled.
For info call 253-5071.
The Poker Run, to support the Alread Fireworks, has been scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12.
I’ve heard a lot of turkey yelps lately, so did some research at the National Wild Turkey Federation website. They have numerous recordings of various turkey calls and explanations for what it all means. For more, search: nwtf.org.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.