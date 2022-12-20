On Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., a candlelight service will be held at the Crabtree Foursquare Church. Everyone is welcome.
On Thursday morning, before first light, the Ursid meteor shower peaks, and continues through Christmas. Look north.
On Friday, the new moon is official at 4:57 p.m. It’s also a super new moon which means it’s a bit closer to earth than usual.
On Saturday, just after sunset, if you have a clear view of the western horizon, Mercury can be seen at its highest point in the sky, as a part of its 88 day orbit around our star.
Monday through Wednesday is the Christmas holiday modern gun deer hunt. Check The Regs for details.
The White family, on the Crabtree corner, wins this year’s West Highway 16 Holiday Decoration Contest. They’ve added dozens of new decorations and the huge display will bring a smile to kids of any age.
The center line reflectors have now lasted longer than any previous year, thanks to no need for snowplows yet. On several foggy and stormy nights I’ve marveled again at how helpful they are. Also noted less motorists driving with two wheels on the centerline. I guess they don’t like the “thump-thump” when driving over them.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Highway 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
