Quilting at the EHC building on Thursday has been cancelled.
The International Space Station will be visible here next Monday morning, for five minutes, beginning at 6:06 a.m. Its appearance begins 10 degrees above the horizon in the WSW. Maximum height will be 63 degrees above. It will disappear at 24 degrees above in the NE. The time visible and height in the sky are better than usual.
The first quarter moon is official Tuesday at 12:57 p.m.
RallyX auto racing returns to Crabtree, Saturday, August 29. For more info search: http://www.arscca.org.
The Candidate Forum and Benefit Pie Supper, scheduled for August 29, in Rupert, has been postponed. The Puddy Scholarship, for deserving college bound high school seniors, could still use assistance. Send checks to: EH Club, 21410 Hwy 16W, Clinton AR 72031.
I’ve started my fall garden and you can too. It’s a little late for broccoli, cauliflower and cabbage, unless you can get your hands on some transplants, but there’s still plenty of time to direct sow carrots, beets, kale, rutabaga, collards, radishes and lettuce. To figure out what you can plant just find your plant’s days to maturity info and see if there’s time before the first frost, about October 12.
For more info about the greater Crabtree and west 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
