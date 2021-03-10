On Thursday, 1:30 p.m., EHC meets at the Alread FUN Park. Bring a chair and wear a mask. If the temperature is below 60 degrees, a Zoom meeting will be held. For an invitation, contact Burtie at burtie@artelco.com.
Saturday, the New Moon is official at 4:21 a.m.
Saturday is Recycling Day, 8-10 a.m., at the Alread Cafeteria. ACCDA meets in the cafeteria at 9 a.m.
Sunday, Daylight Savings Time begins. Set your clock forward by one hour.
Next Wednesday, the Bookmobile visit to Tilly and Zion Hill has been cancelled.
The 2021 Van Buren County Fair dates have been set for Sept. 6-11. 4-H enrollment is required to participate in any 4-H activity. Inactive members cannot participate, so sign up in their new system at: https://4h.uaex.edu.
A big bobcat crossed the road in front of me last week, late afternoon, on Sawmill Road. He didn’t seem in a hurry and briefly ran down the road before cutting into the woods. I got a good look at his hindquarters and famous tail. It’s always a thrill.
The day after writing here last week about the green tree frogs in my pond, the spring peepers also started their annual mating ritual chorus. I went and sat at the pond‘s edge, which quieted them. But soon, with a peep here and there, and a few peeps from me, the army of frogs was back in full chorus. As I departed, with my ears ringing, I’ve decided spring peepers are the loudest.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
