Crabtree news

On Thursday, the Volunteer Fire Department meets at 7 p.m. For details call 253-5071.
On Thursdays through May, quilting opportunities are offered at the EHC facility in Rupert. Call Sheila for more info at 745-2304.
On Friday, The Full Flower Moon is official at 12:34 p.m. May’s full moon has also been called Planting, Budding and Shedding Pony Full Moon.
Before first light on Saturday, the Eta Aquarid meteor shower peaks with 10 per hour, low in the southeast. Moonlight will make for difficult viewing.
The Spring Turkey Hunt continues through Sunday.
Next Friday EHC holds its annual plant sale in Clinton.
Raspberries and blueberries are flowering now. Strawberries have also but are advanced to forming fruit.
Mosquito larva have recently been noted in flower pot trays. Best way to depress populations in your immediate area is to not let them breed in catchwaters. Dump them out regularly.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Highway 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.