Crabtree news

Thursday, the Alread EH Club meets at 1:30 p.m. Call 501-745-5278 for info.
Beginning Saturday, muzzleloaders have more opportunities for deer through Monday. Check The Regs for details.
Saturday is Recycling Day, 8 to 10 a.m., at the Alread Cafeteria. And, at the same location, ACCDA holds a board meeting at 9 a.m., followed by the inter-organizational meeting at 10 a.m.
Sunday, after last light, through first light Monday morning, is the peak of the sigma-Hydra meteor shower.
Next Tuesday night, through Wednesday morning, the Geminid meteor shower peaks with up to 120 per hour. The waning gibbous moon will compete.
Leaf drop has passed 90 percent and the longview, in most locations, has returned. The hills are now alive with many panoramic overlooks. Take a drive and enjoy some of the most beautiful country in the state. The Archey Fork Valley Scenic Loop, Highways 16, 27, 254 and 65, offers breathtaking overviews of Archey Fork, South Fork and Middle Fork of the Little Red River. A designated driver is encouraged.
I’m on the lookout for residences on west Highway. 16 that have outstanding holiday light displays. If you think your place deserves a look, let me know and I’ll come by for a gander.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Highway 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
