Crabtree news

Thursday, the VBC Quorum Court meets at 6 p.m.
Thursday night, the Leonids meteor shower peaks with 15 per hour, and continues nightly through the weekend. Look northeast.
Saturday, the ACRDC Annual Members Meeting starts at 4 p.m. in the EHC building in Rupert. A spokesman says the future of the organization is in the hands of the membership.
Saturday, the Chili & Soup Supper with bingo has been canceled.
The November Orionids meteor shower continues all week and is expected to peak on the 28th.
This is a good time to wear hunters orange when walking in the woods, as modern gun season for deer continues through Dec. 4.
Wintery weather arrived here last Friday overnight with plunging temperatures and a light covering of snow, that disappeared by Saturday afternoon. I was inspired to go out and catch a few flakes with my tongue. It looks like the colder temperatures are here to stay with us for awhile.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Highway 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.