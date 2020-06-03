All EH clubhouse activities, in Rupert, are canceled this week.
The Volunteer Fire Department meeting, normally the first Thursday of the month, is canceled. For info call Tammy Webb, 253-5071.
Friday the full moon is official at 2:12 p.m. In Colonial areas it was called the Strawberry Full Moon as the strawberry harvest would begin about this time.
The harvest here has been underway a couple weeks.
The Farmer’s Almanac says Friday and Saturday are good days for camping, and Sunday is a good day to quit smoking and wean animals or children.
The Crabtree Cemetery cleanup, and associated activities, originally scheduled for Sunday, are canceled. But the Foursquare Church holds a parking lot service at 10:45 a.m.
Monday morning, before first light, the waxing moon, Saturn and Jupiter form a triangle in the southeastern sky.
During the height of a recent thunderstorm my lumber shed took a lightning strike.
While I woke up to the sound of the nearby strike, since it happens often here, I just rolled over and went back to sleep.
It had rained so hard that night the rubble wasn’t even smoldering when I discovered it the next morning.
A nearby pine was scorched 60 feet up but the fire had spread no more than 2 feet into the surrounding leaf litter.
The situation would have been far different had the ground been dry.
Standing looking at the remains, I was amazed to find myself feeling gratitude.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.