The Bookmobile is in Tilly Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., and Zion Hill at 11:30 a.m.
Mercury, always hard to spot, reaches its highest point in the predawn hours on Friday. You’ll need a clear view of the eastern horizon.
The March Equinox is Saturday, when daylight and nighttime are of equal length. This also marks the beginning of spring.
After sunset next Wednesday, Venus reaches its highest point in the sky. This won’t happen again until 2028.
April 1 is the deadline for Alread scholarship applications. See an EHC and ACRDC member for more info.
I’m just back from a visit to my dad in Florida. He still walks a mile a day, rides his Exercycle, lifts weights, meditates and is one of the healthiest eaters I know. He’ll be 94 years young July 4th and continues to be an ongoing inspiration for me.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
