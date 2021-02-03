The Old Farmer’s Almanac says the best days this month for planting below ground crops is Wednesday through Friday. Spring flowering bulbs could also still be planted.
The Volunteer Fire Department meets Thursday at 7 p.m. For info call Tammy Webb, 253-5071.
This season’s quail hunt ends Sunday. Archers can still harvest deer through the the 28th. Check the Regs for details.
Next Wednesday, a thin crescent of the waning moon pairs with Saturn, low in the eastern sky just before first light.
The following day the New Moon is official at 1:08 p.m.
Recycling Day in Alread is scheduled for Saturday the 13th. It could be a cold one as the long range forecast predicts overnights in the teens with the possibility of snow that day.
Every warmish day gets me to thinking about planting seed in the garden but then another cold snap is predicted. I’m just going to have to be satisfied with my flourishing indoor seedlings for the time being.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
