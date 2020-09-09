The EH Club meeting will be held Thursday, 1:30 p.m., at the Alread FUN Park. Bring a chair and mask. Social distancing will be practiced.
The Poker Run, to support Alread fireworks, will be held Saturday, beginning at 8 a.m. in the FUN Park. It’s $20 for players and $5 for riders. T-shirts will be available.
Also Saturday, recycling drop off is open 8 -10 a.m., at the cafeteria, although the benefit breakfast is cancelled, and the ACCDA board meeting has been postponed.
After sunset on Monday, there’ll be a real cool close approach between Venus and the waning crescent moon. Look to the west.
The Bookmobile will not be visiting Tilly and Zion Hill next Wednesday due to the coronavirus.
Prayer Night is back at the Crabtree Foursquare Church, Wednesdays, at 6 p.m. Social distancing is practiced.
Thanks to a new policy at the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, any Arkansas residents 10 and older may complete all components of their Hunter Education requirements online to be ready for the upcoming hunting season. For more, visit their Facebook page or website.
Leon and Eunice Lemings had huge plans for their 50th wedding anniversary, which would have included siblings coming from as far away as Alaska and Oregon. But when Covid-19 showed up plans changed. A scaled-down celebration was held recently at a resort on the White River, and included sons and wives Leon & Jessica of Conway, Lonnie & Krisha of Fayetteville, and grandson Kyle with girlfriend Alison Ousley of Russellville. Eunice reported the fishing was relaxing and the company invigorating. Congratulations!
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
