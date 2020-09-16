The New Moon is official on Thursday at 6 a.m. It will be at its minimum distance from Earth the next day, causing larger tides around the world.
Just after sunset Friday, low in the west, you can use the slim crescent moon to find the planet Mercury. It will be a palm’s width, at arm’s length, to the lower left.
Tuesday marks the autumnal equinox, when day and night are briefly of equal length.
Next Friday, the Crabtree Senior Night Potluck, at the Foursquare Church, has been cancelled.
Archery season for deer opens Sept. 26. Check The Regs for details.
The Highways 16 & 254 Yard Sale will be held Oct. 2 and 3. It’s a great time to enjoy the beginnings of Fall by driving the Archey Fork Valley Scenic Loop (Hwys 16, 27, 254 & 65). Or, if you have a sturdy vehicle, you can make a figure eight, by using Archey Road. The broadest vistas will be available after leaf drop.
I noticed after Hurricane Laura many leaves in my yard with orange spots had fallen. Now leaves with red and yellow are also falling. The deep green blush of summer has past. Get out and enjoy the change.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
