Crabtree news

Venus is at its brightest in eight years. Look west after sunset.
On Thursday, the Volunteer Fire Department holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Call 253-5071 for details.
Saturday is Recycling Day, 8 to 10 a.m., at the Alread Cafeteria. At the same place, 9 a.m., ACCDA holds its monthly meeting.
Next Thursday, EHC meets at 1:30 p.m., in their Rupert facility. Persons looking to support the community are invited.
ARDOT’s freshly repainted center and sidelines, made driving a little bit easier for the 1000s leaving the Independence Day celebration in Alread, last Saturday night. Many commented that this year’s fireworks were the best ever.
A person called requesting prayers for several residents on Rex Road. The string of bad luck started last month when Bob Owen rolled his vehicle 3 times after hitting a dump truck that blew a tire.
Then Joe Vaughn, while checking fence, flipped his 4wheeler, which landed on top of him.
His brother, Jack Vaughn, then got pinned between a tractor and gate post, when the tractor’s emergency brake failed while parked on a hill.
All the men survived with damages that needed medical attention.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Highway 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
