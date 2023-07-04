Crabtree news

Van Buren, AR (72956)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 97F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.