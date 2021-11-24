Brilliant Venus continues to dominate the western sky at dusk in the evenings through December.
Friday night’s Crabtree Senior Night Potluck, at the Foursquare Church, has been cancelled.
Friday overnight, the November Orionids peak with three per hour. Look in the general direction of the constellation Orion.
Next Thursday, the Volunteer Fire Department meets at 7 p.m. For details call 501-253-5071.
Modern gun deer hunt season continues through next weekend. Check the Regs for details.
All concerns about snakes during night walks has passed, although a warm and sunny winter day will sometimes bring them out close to their dens.
Last week I heard at night, and then saw during the day, Canadian geese coming from the north to escape the cold and snow. It’s another sign of the season’s advance.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
