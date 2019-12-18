Wednesday, The bookmobile is in Tilly at 10:30 a.m.and Zion Hill at 11:30 a.m.
Friday night, the weak Leonis Minorid meteor shower peaks. Look low in the northwest.
Saturday, the winter solstice is official at 10:19 p.m.
That first astronomical day of winter will only see 9 hours and 35 minutes of light here, as the North Pole reaches its maximum tilt away from the sun.
Celebrations are held around the world.
Monday night, the Ursid meteor shower peaks with 10 per hour. Look toward the North Star.
The Crabtree Senior Night Potluck will not be held the last Friday of December, due to holiday conflicts.
The last chance for modern gun deer hunting, this season, is December 26-28.
Check the Regs for details.
Alread’s scholarship application time begins January 1.
For details see a member of EHC or ACRDC.
A quick Christmas trivia quiz:
• What much reviled Christmas edible is known for its long shelf life?
• What traditional Christmas decoration is actually a parasitic plant?
• What well-known Christmas carol became the first song ever broadcast from space in 1965?
(The answers at the end of today’s column.)
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west 16 community, call or text, Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
(Answers: fruitcake, mistletoe and Jingle Bells)
