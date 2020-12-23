Saturn and Jupiter continue to pair in the west just after sunset. Reddish Mars shines brightly overnight and Venus is appearing as the “Morning Star” before sunrise in the east.
The Crabtree Senior Night Potluck, originally scheduled for Friday, is cancelled.
Saturday through Monday is the Christmas holiday modern gun deer hunt. Check the Regs for details.
Saturday at 9:28 p.m. the full moon is official. In various times and places it has been called the Cold Moon, Oak Moon and Long Nights Moon.
Tuesday through Thursday is the private land antlerless only modern gun deer hunt. Check the Regs for details.
January 1 begins the application period for the annual Alread scholarship awards for graduating seniors. For info contact a member of EHC or ACRDC.
January 2 and 3 is the special modern gun youth deer hunt. Check the Regs.
The night of January 2 is the Quadrantids meteor shower, one of the year’s best. Unlike other showers that can go on for days, this one is short lived, but up to 120 per hour after midnight are possible.
The county’s first winter weather event has come and gone, delighting kids of all ages in the northern part of the county. It started as rain Sunday afternoon but quickly added sleet and then snow after dark. By Monday morning I had over 2 inches in my yard and a friend near Chimes said it was near 4 inches there. It was the wet kind and great for snowman building, snowball fights and snow angels. Due to cooler temperatures hanging on, 5 days later north and east facing slopes at higher elevations were still draped in white. I heard no reports of it adversely affecting travel.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
