Crabtree news

On Thursday, the VBC Quorum Court meets at 6 p.m.
Friday, after dusk, the crescent Moon pairs with dim Mars and bright Venus. Look west.
The Delta Aquarid meteor shower begins next week with the peak expected on the 29th & 30th.
The WMA Deer Hunt application deadline is July 31. AGFC has more info.
The Arkansas School Tax Holiday is scheduled for Aug. 5-6.
Crabtree’s Glyen Jackson told me years ago that ticks can jump. I didn’t believe him but a recent scientific study showed that while they can’t jump, they can fly short distances. When conditions are right, static electricity can allow them to shoot their bodies several centimeters. Oh no!?
In the rougher parts of the county, further from town, folks tend to become more self-reliant. So when Darrel Crauer’s son Jimmy said he was going to build a new A-frame house, Dad said let’s cut the lumber ourselves. The trees are now down and the cutting of lumber with Darrel’s portable sawmill has begun. The project hopes to be completed before autumn.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Highway 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
