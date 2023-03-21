Crabtree news

On Thursdays, quilting opportunities are available for all levels of skill, with Alread EHC. For more info call Sheila, 501-745-2304.
On Friday, after sunset, a thin crescent moon pairs with bright Venus, the next night with the Pleiades star cluster, and Monday night with Mars.
On Tuesday, restricted use pesticide license certification is available in Leslie. For details call the Extension Service, 501-745-7117.
New and returning 4-H members are reminded they need annual enrolment at 4h.uada.edu/join.
The JD Puddy and Iris DeRow Memorial Scholarship applications are due April 1st. See an Alread EHC or ACRDC member for details.
Last weekend’s 21 degrees damaged some of my early lettuce but other crops did fine. There are probably no worries about putting out any cool weather crop now.
Alread’s Burtie Harder says she prefers calling it “Graffiti Rock” and remembers when it was considered the dividing line between the Clinton and Alread school districts. But Berniece Jones says decades earlier it was called “Dating Rock,” as the highway then was not as close and vegetation provided a privacy screen.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Highway 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
