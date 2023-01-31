Crabtree news

Thursday, the Volunteer Fire Department meets. For details call 501-253-5071.
Sunday, February’s Full Moon is official at 12:28 p.m. It’s most often called the Snow Moon and sometimes Hunger Moon.
Sunday is the last day for quail hunting this season. Check The Regs for details.
Monday, 4 p.m. ACRDC meets at the EHC facility in Rupert. They’re taking input on the advisability of their continued existence at 501-745-5278.
Next Thursday, EHC meets at 1:30 p.m.
The high country out this way saw its fifth snowfall of the season last week. Neighbors reported 6 to 8 inches and more of the heavy white stuff. Branches and trees came down, some lost electric service and snowplows took out the last of the road reflectors and some mailboxes.
Neighbors Bill and Melissa Gabe said they were tied up in traffic on the Clinton side approach to The Pinnacle for near 2 hours while multiple vehicles were extracted from ditches, including a tractor trailer, police car, school bus and others. With 2 sons in high school, they wondered if protocols needed to be examined on when to make the call for sending buses into the teeth of an extreme winter weather event.
The next day was a kid pleaser with the snow perfect for snowballs and snow angels, plus a second snowfall, as trees were constantly letting go of the heavy load on branches throughout the day.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
