Yellow-orange Mars is visible this week for 3 hours after twilight in the west.
Thursday, the Volunteer Fire Department meets at 7 p.m. For details call 253-5071.
Saturday, the last round, before summer-break, of RallyX Auto Racing comes to Crabtree. For registration info and the latest details see their Facebook page or search arscca.org.
Sunday, Crabtree Cemetery Decoration Day begins at 10 a.m. Ammon Collins will speak. The usual accompanying potluck has been cancelled.
Monday, ACRDC meets in the FUN Park at 4 p.m. CDC guidelines for COVID are being followed. For details call 745-5278.
Next Thursday, the New Moon is official at 5:52 a.m.
June 12 is Recycling Day in Alread.
I usually think of Memorial Day weekend as being warm but this year there were a couple mornings in the 40s. The Old Farmer’s Almanac says we’ll have a cooler and rainier than usual summer with mid-July as the hottest part. We will wait and see.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
