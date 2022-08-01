Thursday, the Volunteer Fire Department meets at 7 p.m. Call 501-253-5071 for details.
The Old Farmer’s Almanac says now through next week Thursday are the “Best Days” for fishing.
Saturday and Sunday is the Arkansas School Tax Holiday.
Next Thursday, EHC meets at the FUN Park, 1:30 p.m., weather permitting. For details call 501-745-5278.
That night, the Full Sturgeon Moon is official at 8:36 p.m. Sometimes called Corn Moon, it will be the last supermoon of the year, when it will appear a bit brighter and larger than usual. It will also interfere with the Perseids meteor shower peak.
The weather folks say August will continue to have above average temperatures here but with more rain in the forecast the drought may be over. A neighbor lamented his blueberries had dried out on the bushes before this last rain.
After four days of rain the garden gauge here has recorded a total of six inches. My enthusiasm for getting my fall garden started now has been renewed.
The wind and rain brought down many drought dead leaves, beside the yellow leaves on poison ivy and wild grape, it’s starting to look like fall.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.