Thursday night, the Lyrid meteor shower peaks with up to 18 per hour. Best viewing will be be from midnight until before dawn.
Friday, 9 a.m., Exercise Classes resume at the EHC building in Rupert. And will then continue regularly Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday mornings.
Saturday, just after sunset, Mercury pairs with Venus just above the west-northwestern horizon.
The Annual Alread Earth Day Celebration, originally scheduled for Sunday, has been cancelled.
Monday, the full moon is official at 10:31 p.m. April’s full moon has been commonly called Pink, Sprouting Grass, Egg or Fish Moon. Also, it’s the second of four supermoons this year, when it is closer and brighter than usual.
ACCDA is raising funds to repair the Alread School Cafeteria building roof. Send donations to: ACCDA, P.O. Box 845, Clinton AR 72031.
Hopefully you remembered to cover your tender plants during this week’s cold snap. It could be the last of the year, and qualify as this year’s Blackberry Winter, since the wild blackberries are on the verge of flowering.
Mosquito larva have appeared in my rain barrels. To reduce populations, empty all catch-waters around the home, as they love to reproduce there.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
