Crabtree news

Thursday, 1:30 p.m., the EH Club meets in the Alread FUN Park, weather permitting. Call 501-745-5278 for details.
Saturday, the Hobo Dinner and Chili Cookoff will be held at the Zion Hill Church at 4 p.m.
Beginning Saturday, muzzleloaders get their first shot at deer. This first round continues through October 23. Check The Regs for details.
Hunting licenses are available toll free at 800-364-4263, or on line at Arkansas Game and Fish Commission – agfc.com.
Tuesday night, the epsilon-Geminid meteor shower peaks with three per hour. Look high in the north.
Also the Orionid meteor shower has begun and is expected to peak next Friday with 21 per hour.
Fall color advances, leaf drop increases.
Cooler nights means less reptiles and amphibians out hunting after dark as they prepare for their winter bolt holes. It prompted me to take my first nighttime hike of the season, lit only by full moon.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
