Prayer Night is back at the Crabtree Foursquare Church Wednesdays at 6 p.m. Social distancing is practiced and masks are welcomed.
The Crabtree Senior Night Potluck is not being held this month due to the coronavirus.
Friday after dusk, the waxing moon will pair with yellowish Saturn (above and slightly right) in the southern sky. Both will fit in the field of view of binoculars. Much brighter Jupiter will be further to the right(west).
Deer season for archery opens Saturday. Check the Regs for details.
Next week Thursday, the Volunteer Fire Department holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. For info call 253-5071.
Also that Thursday night, the full moon will be official at 4:05 p.m. Often called the Full Harvest Moon, it will be the first of two full moons in October. Two full moons in the same month only happens every two to three years, and the second is often referred to as a Blue Moon.
If you’ve done much walking outside lately you know the spiders are spinning webs in full force now. It has to do with their life cycle and the fact it is the mating season. Those are usually females on the webs and it makes it easier for males to find them. Alas for the poor males as they are often eaten once no longer needed. I’ve gone to carrying a long staff in front of me on walks to avoid multiple close encounters.
For more interesting facts about spiders be sure to check out this month’s “Return To Lalla’s Garden” column.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
