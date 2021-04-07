Thursday, EHC meets in the Alread FUN Part at 1:30 p.m. Bring a chair and wear a mask.
Saturday is Recycling Day, 8 – 10 a.m., at the Alread cafeteria. ACCDA holds their board meeting there at 9 a.m. Then the Inter-Organizational Meeting follows at 10 a.m. Bring a chair, wear a mask. And at 11 a.m., ACRDC, holds a brief clean up of their trailer, followed by a meeting regarding their fall concert. If you’re willing to help, you’re asked to attend. For more info about ACRDC, the fall concert and volunteering, call Susan Heaney, 745-5430.
Sunday, Egg Hunt Preparations will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the EHC building, with the Funny Bunny Egg Hunt beginning at 11 a.m. in the FUN Park.
Sunday’s New Moon is official at 9:30 p.m. This lunar month will be 29 days, 16 hours, and 29 minutes long.
Mars continues to be prominently high in the west after dark, although dimming as it moves further away from us.
RallyX auto racing round 1 in Crabtree had near perfect course conditions and good times recently. Round 2 is scheduled for Saturday, April 17. For more information search arscca.org or visit their page on Facebook.
The long view in the forest is rapidly diminishing as leaf out accelerates. Greenery will be everywhere very soon.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
Log In
