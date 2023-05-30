On Thursday, the Volunteer Fire Department meets at 7 p.m. For details call 253-5071.
June’s full moon is official at 10:41 a.m., Saturday. Often called the Strawberry Full Moon in America, Europeans call it Honey Moon or Mead Moon.
On Monday, ACRDC meets at 4 p.m. to finalize dissolution details.
Next Thursday, 1:30 p.m., EHC meets at their facility in Rupert. All community minded individuals are invited. For more call 745-5278.
Quilting has been shown to lower heart rate and blood pressure, improve hand eye coordination, relieve stress, give purpose and a sense of accomplishment, plus more. To get started on these benefits call Sheila for quilting opportunities at EHC, 745-2304.
Summer is soon to begin but there is still time to get a garden started. Transplants are still available at numerous locations.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Highway 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
