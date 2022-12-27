Beginning Thursday and continuing through Saturday, it’s the private land anterless-only modern gun hunt. Check The Regs for details.
Friday’s Senior Night Potluck, at the Foursquare Church, is cancelled.
Beginning Sunday, Alread’s scholarship applications are available for the new year. Applications can be obtained through EHC and ACRDC members.
Tuesday night through Wednesday predawn, the Quadrantids meteor shower peaks with 40-100 per hour. Best viewing will be an hour before dawn. Look north.
Also Wednesday, Earth will be at its closest point to the sun during its year long orbit around our star. That seems ironic.
Next Thursday, the Volunteer Fire Department meets at 7 p.m. for details call Chief Tammy Webb, 501-253-5071.
Crabtree received its fourth snowfall of the season last Thursday. The accompanying arctic cold caught many neighbors unprepared. My front porch thermometer said -2 degrees Friday morning and three days of below freezing weather saw pipes bursting and issues with livestock. We’re just not use to this level of frigid here.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
