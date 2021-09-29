While many EHC activities have been cancelled until further notice, Quilting Opportunities continue on Thursdays at their Rupert facility. Interested persons can call 745-2304.
Friday through Sunday is the Annual Hwy. 16 & Hwy. 254 Yard Sale. Fall colors have begun in the high country.
Monday, ACRDC holds a board meeting at 4 p.m. in the FUN Park. Anyone is invited but if you wish to speak call 745-5278 or email burtie@artelco.com for confirmation.
Tuesday night the Camelopardalids meteor shower peaks with 5 per hour. Not a spectacular showing but with the new moon official the next morning at 6:05 a.m., it’ll be a good night for stargazing.
Next Thursday, the Volunteer Fire Department meets at 7 p.m. For details call Tammy Webb, 253-5071.
Dennis Berry says this year’s hay cuttings were “up and down”. While the first cutting was fair, and the season overall pretty good for some. Others saw diminished yields due to extended dry weather and armyworm activity.
Glyen Jackson said one of his pastures had armyworms and his yield there was probably cut in half, but he’d heard it was worse over Center Ridge way.
Due to these problems, there is good demand for hay now and prices are expected to stay strong.
I talked to Louis Jackson and he plans to make another attempt with his temperamental cottonpicker turned sugarcane picker and processor. More on this story next week.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
