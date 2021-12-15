Thursday, the VBC Quorum Court meets at 7 p.m.
Thursdays’ quilting opportunities for rookies and old pros continue at the EHC facility in Rupert. If you’re interested call Sheila, 501-745-2304.
Sunday, December’s full moon is official at 10:35 p.m. Called Oak Moon, Cold Moon and Long Nights Moon, it always appears near the constellation Gemini.
Tuesday is the Northern Winter Solstice, when the noonday sun will be at its lowest in the sky for the year.
Wednesday, in the predawn hours, the Ursid meteor shower peaks with up to 10 per hour. Look high in the northern sky.
The Modern Gun Deer Hunt season reopens December 26 – 28. Check The Regs for details.
Alread’s scholarship application period begins January 1.
With leaf drop complete, three bright planets and crystal clear sky, I was able to take my first no flashlight, no moonlight, night walk of the season. The trick is to pick a well worn path you’re familiar with, and start shortly after sunset. The eyes adjust as twilight dims.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
