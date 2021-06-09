Prayer Night is being held regularly Wednesdays, 6 p.m., at the Crabtree Foursquare Church.
EHC meets Thursday, 1:30 p.m., at the FUN Park. CDC guidelines will be followed.
Friday, the waxing crescent moon pairs with Venus, near the west northwestern horizon, just before dark. Earthshine is expected to illuminate the darkened portion of the moon.
Saturday, is Recycling Day, 8 to 10 a.m., at the Alread Cafeteria.
ACCDA meets at 9a.m., the same day and location, followed by the Inter-Organizational Meeting, to promote cooperation and community togetherness. This meeting will be held outside, if possible, and will follow CDC guidelines.
Sunday, the young crescent moon pairs with reddish Mars after sunset, low in the west northwestern sky.
Next Wednesday, the Bookmobile visit to Tilly and Zion Hill is cancelled.
Next Thursday, the first quarter moon is official at 10:54 p.m.
June 20 is the summer solstice and will have the longest daylight hours of the year.
Neighbors are reporting exceptional grow in their summer gardens. There is still time to get a few transplants in.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
