The Crabtree Senior Night Potluck at the Foursquare Church, scheduled for Friday, has been cancelled.
Monday night the first quarter moon pairs with Mars, while Jupiter and Venus appear at their closet, the next night, right after sunset, low in the west.
Tuesday is the last day of hunting for rabbit and squirrel this season. Check The Regs for details.
Next Thursday, the Volunteer Fire Department meets at 7 p.m. for more info call Tammy Webb, 501-253-5071.
My first tick of the year found me last week, my crocus bloomed in purple and lavender, and the green tree frogs began their first croaking serenades of the season in the pond. Typically the spring peepers start their call a few days later but it turned cold and they decided to wait. A warm up this week will probably start them singing too, when I expect the first of my daffodils to begin to bloom. Take time to notice the changing season.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Highway 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.