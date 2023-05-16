Crabtree news

On Thursday, the VBC Quorum Court meets at 6 p.m.
Friday’s new moon is official at 10:53 a.m.
On Tuesday, the waxing crescent moon pairs with Venus, after sunset, and Mars the next night.
Local strawberries are turning red. I ate my first this past weekend. Mmm good.
The annual turtle and tortoise migration is underway now. Often they are searching for new territory, food and breeding opportunities. Females may be searching for an ideal place to lay their eggs.
It’s estimated that there is up to a 20 percent mortality rate annually due to vehicles crushing them, which probably contributes to their worldwide population decline. If you are motivated to help, personal safety and traffic safety should always be the first consideration. Then be careful when you move them, some bite, and snapping turtles have been known to remove fingers. Move them across the road in the direction they were heading. They have a better idea of where they’re going and what they want, than we do. Don’t pick them up by the tail, which can hurt them, and don’t take them home. We live on an amazing planet. It’s worth taking care of.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Highway 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.