Crabtree news

On Thursday, EHC meets in the FUN Park, or Rupert facility, at 1:30 p.m. The public is invited.
Saturday is Recycling Day, 8-10 a.m., at the Alread Cafeteria. Also there at 9 a.m., ACCDA holds its monthly meeting.
On Sunday, Daylight Savings Time returns.
On Tuesday, the last quarter Moon is official at 9:08 p.m.
If you haven’t seen the close approach of Venus and Jupiter, after sunset in the west, do so soon. They’re drifting apart as Venus rises and Jupiter sinks towards the horizon.
Alread’s scholarship applications, for deserving high school seniors, are due April 1. See an EHC or ACRDC member for info.
This year’s Special Youth Turkey Hunt is set for April 8 and 9. Youth must have a free Customer Identification Number, available online at agfc.com. Check The Regs for details.
My forsythia bushes are flowering bright yellow. The pear tree has begun its snowy white blossoms. The honeysuckle has started leaf out. Spring is rushing at us. Enjoy the change.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
