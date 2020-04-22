All group activities at the EHC building in Rupert are cancelled this week.
Wednesday is Earth Day. A good day to be thankful for the protective cocoon that carries us through the vastness of space.
The New Moon is official Wednesday at 9:26 p.m. and it’ll be very dark all night. That’s good for the the Lyrid meteor shower which peaks the same night about 1 a.m. Look high in the east.
The Farmers Almanac says Thursday and Friday are good days to harvest above ground crops, and Monday through next Wednesday are good to plant above ground crops, and baking.
The Crabtree Senior Might Potluck and Fun Night, normally the last Friday of the month at the Foursquare Church, has been cancelled, as has been all other church group activities.
Venus and the crescent moon descend side-by-side on Sunday in the evening’s west-northwest sky. The following night, Venus reaches its pinnacle of brilliance for 2020.
Last week’s freezes did damage in several locations. I had covered up all my warm weather crops but a neighbor said they had missed the warning and lost all their early planted squashes and beans. And I have yet to see how the freeze affected my flowering blueberries. So is it all over for the season? The definitive answer starts at “maybe” and goes to “probably.“ One source says our area is almost guaranteed not to have a frost after May 2. But as of this writing the wild blackberries have not bloomed which many old timers say is when we could get our last cold snap. Although some years that doesn’t happen.
Louise Hay said, “There is no such thing as good weather, or bad weather. There’s just weather and your attitude towards it.”
I think I’m going to choose to be positive.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.