Alread EHC honors the memory of JD Puddy Jr. with an annual scholarship for some deserving high school senior. Applications are now available.
Thursday, the Volunteer Fire Department meets at 7 p.m. For details call 501-253-5071.
Saturday is Recycling Day at the Alread Cafeteria, 8 – 10 a.m.
Saturday, 9 a.m., ACCDA meets at the EHC Rupert facility.
Sunday, the first quarter moon is official at 12:11 p.m. It always rises around noon and sets around midnight.
Next Thursday, EHC meets at 1:30 p.m. Call 501-745-5278 for details.
Archery season for deer continues through February 28. Check The Regs for details.
According to my thermometer, it didn’t get above freezing last Sunday. Combine that with temperatures in the teens the nights before and after and frozen pipes became a possibility. Predictions say more cold could be coming our way. Taking the time with a few ounces of prevention can save many pounds of cure.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
