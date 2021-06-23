Thursday’s quilting, at the EHC facility in Rupert, is cancelled.
Thursday, the full moon is official at 1:39 p.m. June’s full moon has been called Strawberry Moon, Mead Moon, Rose Moon and Hot Moon. Full moons always rise in the east at sunset, and set in the west at sunrise.
Friday’s Senior Night Potluck, at the Crabtree Foursquare Church, has been cancelled. Wednesdays’ Prayer Night and Sunday morning services continue.
Monday, midnight to dawn, the moon pairs with Jupiter and Saturn in the southwest.
Next Thursday, the Volunteer Fire Department meets at 7 p.m. Call Tammy for details, 253-5071.
Saturday, July 3, is the Alread Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks.
While regular rains delayed the start of hay cutting this year, recent sunny dry weather has allowed much of it to be put up. Dennis Berry said that cooler weather than usual in the spring delayed maturity but extra rains helped result in an average year yield.
Neighbors report most cool weather garden crops have played out, but the first tomatoes are turning red and some have started harvesting yellow squash. Generally, gardens are looking robust and little supplemental watering has been needed. See “12 Months Of Gardening”.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text, Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
