Friday night the Lyrid meteor shower begins and continues through the 25th, with the peak next Wednesday night and 15 to 25 per hour expected then. This shower is known for producing a few fireballs and is one of the oldest on record, 687 B.C., China.
Saturday, RallyX Auto Racing returns to Crabtree with Round 2. Last day to register is Friday. Check their Facebook page or search arscca.org for more info.
Next Wednesday, the Bookmobile visit to Tilly and Zion Hill has been cancelled.
Applications for the ACRDC scholarship are due by May 1. For more info contact Susan Heaney, 745-5430.
The Annual Spring Poker Run to benefit Alread fireworks is scheduled for May 15.
Gardening folklore says transplant out broccoli and cabbage when the quince bloom. They have. And, perennial flowers can be planted when the maples begin to leaf out. They are now.
Another sign of the advancing season, I’ve heard a couple practice calls by the whippoorwills this past week.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.