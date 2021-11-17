Thursday the VBC Quorum Court meets at 7 p.m., in the county annex.
Friday morning, the full moon, often called the Frost Full Moon, is official at 2:57 a.m. Best viewing of the accompanying lunar eclipse is about 1 to 3 a.m. This will be the longest lunar eclipse of this century at 3 hours, 28 minutes. The Earth’s shadow will cover 97 percent of the moon’s surface.
Saturday, RallyX Auto Racing returns to Crabtree for the seventh and final round of the year. Gates open at 9:30 a.m. and registration at 10 a.m. Timed runs begin by 11:30 a.m. For more details visit their Facebook page or search arscca.org.
The Modern Gun Hunt season is underway with several reports of success. It continues through December 5. Check The Regs For details.
Exercise classes at the EHC facility in Rupert are still on hold.
The Old Farmers’ Almanac predicts winter will be colder and wetter on average for us here. Compare that to the National Weather Service which says it will be warmer than average and maybe, or maybe not, drier than average.
Leaf drop has passed 90 percent but the remaining color stands out more as the long view in the forest has increased and the lay of the land reveals itself more fully.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.