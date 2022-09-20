Crabtree news

Crow season is open Thursdays through Mondays only. Check The Regs for details.
Thursday is the autumnal equinox when the seasons officially change at 8:04 p.m. This is only one of two times a year that the north end of the planet has about the same amount of day and night time as the south end.
Saturday, archery season for deer begins. Check The Regs for details. Licenses can be purchased toll-free at 800-364-4263.
Next Friday and Saturday is the Hwy 254 and Highway 16 Annual Yard Sale. It’s a great time to see the early beginning of the color change in some of the most scenic sections of the county.
The Arkansas Highway Department placed centerline reflectors on various county highways last week. They make a huge difference on curvy Hwy 16, particularly during stormy and foggy nights. This year’s placement was two months earlier than previous years, which gets us two extra months of safety before the county snow ploughs remove them the first snowfall. The weather guys are saying warmer than average through December so maybe we’ll get the benefit of the centerline reflectors into January.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy 16 community, contact Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
